ATC issues arrest warrant of DSP, over absence in case hearing

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants of a police officer over absence in the case hearing, ARY News reported.

ATC heard a case of attack on police, murder and rioting during the Lyari operation.

Ameen Buledi, a righ-hand man of gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Zakir Dada, Amir Mirchi and other accused were produced in the court.

The accused were involved in attacks on police on the directions of Uzair Baloch, in year 2012 and 2013 in which two people were killed. They were also involved in rioting and arson incidents in Kharadar and Kalakot police remits, according to the police.

The court (ATC) expressed resentment over absence of DSP Aijaz Mughal in the case hearing, and issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the police officer in three cases.

The court ordered the Additional IG to suspend the DSP’s salary, who has caused delay in case hearing. The Judge also ordered the SSP for arrest of the defaulter police officer and produce him in court in the next hearing.

The investigation officer has been absent since past several hearings of the case.

