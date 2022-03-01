ATC issues arrest warrants for inspector in explosive substance case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of a police inspector over his failure to appear before it in an explosive substance case.

The court expressed displeasure over perpetual absence of inspector Dilawar Khattak from the hearing. The cop had filed the first information report (FIR) of explosive material seized from Raees Mamma, alleged hitman of the MQM.

The judge directed the SSP South to ensure arrest of the inspector and present him before the court on March 14.

In 2008, explosive material was seized within the jurisdiction of Nabi Buksh police station following information provided by Raees Mamma.

On Feb 26, a Karachi court had handed 25-year imprisonment to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) hitman, Raees Mamma, in a case pertaining to the murder of a senior police officer and a doctor.

The court acquitted two suspects – Ejaz Qadri alias Gorchani and Asif Iqbal – for want of evidence.

Raeesuddin, alias Mama, a former Korangi sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, was charged with the murder of SP Shah Muhammad and Dr Dilshad.

In 2013, the police officer was shot at when he was leaving the clinic of Dr Dilshad in Korangi. Both were killed in the attack. SP Shah had taken part in the operation in Karachi during the 1990s and was a relative of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

