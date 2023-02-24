ATC issues Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrant

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The arrest warrants were issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report and directed them to present Rana Sanaullah on March 7.

The court also issued show-cause notices to the officers concerned, DSP, and SP investigations and ordered them to appear before it.

On Aug 25, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

