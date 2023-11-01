ATC orders confiscation of four PTI leaders’ properties

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad has ordered the confiscation of properties of four ‘absconding’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) heard the cases related to the May 9 riots against four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders today. The hearing was conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Hussain.

The court declared four PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in the May 9 riots cases.

The ATC ordered the seizure of the properties of PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka and his brother Kaleem.

The confiscation orders were also issued against PTI ticket holder Asad Moazzam and former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Habkook Gill.

The anti-terrorism court directed authorities concerned to present the compliance report in the next hearing.

A few days ago, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed Faisalabad police to conduct an investigation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in connection with the May 9 violence.

As per details, the court order has been received by the administration of Adiala jail where Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are under arrest.

The permission to investigate the PTI chief and Vice Chairman was sought by the civil line police station Faisalabad.