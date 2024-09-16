ATC orders immediate release of all arrested PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered the immediate release of all arrested PTI MNAs, including Ahmad Chatta, after accepting their bail applications, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court approved bail for all the MNAs against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each. Judge Abu al-Hasanat Muhammad Zulqernain of the ATC heard the case and ordered the release of PTI MNAs.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed argued that the sections applied in the case carry a minimum sentence of three years, and therefore, bail should not be granted. However, the court rejected the argument and approved the bail applications.

When asked by the judge if anything had been recovered from Ahmad Chatta and other MNAs, Prosecutor Raja Naveed replied that nothing had been recovered. The court then ordered the release of all the arrested MNAs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs including party chairman Barrister Gohar were arrested by Islamabad police following prior approval from NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On Monday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.