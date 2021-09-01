ATC orders transfer of six-year-old Maham’s rape, murder case to model court

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the Maham rape and murder case to a model court, reported ARY News.

The investigation officer submitted an interim challan of the case to the ATC.

After perusing the charge-sheet that didn’t include any provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, the court ordered that the case be transferred to a model court for trial.

READ: PUBLICLY HANG MONSTERS RAPING & KILLING CHILDREN, MAHAM’S FATHER APPEALS

The IO informed that the DNA samples of the suspect matched with those collected from the victim. Moreover, he added the suspect confessed to having committed the felony in a statement recorded before a judicial magistrate under section 164.

The incident was reported on July 28 when a six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped. The suspected rapist and murderer turned out to be the victim’s neighbour.

READ: DNA sample of suspect matched in Maham rape, murder case: DIG East

Speaking to the media outside the court earlier, the father of the minor victim had lamented, “We did not know that among us lives a beast of a man.” Abdul Khaliq said if they knew suspect Zakir, also a father of two and whose own daughter is just one-and-a-half-year older than the victim Maham herself, was such a monster, they would have kicked him out of the neighborhood.