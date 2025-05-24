ATC put off 2011 Chakra Goth police killings case decision

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday put off announcement of verdict in 13 years old Chakra Goth police van attack and killings case.

MQM’s Raees Mamma among 13 accused of the killings were present in the court, as the ATC judge delayed announcement of the decision again.

The decision likely to be announced on May 26 against the accused affiliated with the MQM.

Abid Zaman Advocate said that the prosecution has failed to produce evidence against the accused in the case. “No witness identified accused Raees Mamma during the trial,” advocate Sara Asim said.

Defence lawyer Abid Zaman demanded acquittal of the accused.

Prosecution in its case said that accused Raees Mamma and others attacked the police van in martyred three Reserve Police officials and injured 27 others.

“Thirteen accused including Raees Mamma, Imran Lamba, Inaam, Gul Muhammad, Qasim and Umair have been arrested,” prosecution said.

The case was registered against accused at Zaman Town police station.

At least four people, including three policemen, were killed and 30 others were wounded when a group of 15 to 20 gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on a bus carrying dozens of policemen on the night of Aug 19, 2011 at Chakra Goth in Korangi.