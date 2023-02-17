ATC rejects bail plea of Wazirabad attack suspect

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has rejected the bail plea of the suspect Waqas accused in the Wazirabad attack, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court heard the bail plea of the suspects in the Imran Khan attack case.

The ATC also granted bail to Ahsan Nazir the brother of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, one of the accused in the Wazirabad attack case.

The bail plea was accepted against surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the judicial remand of the prime suspect in Wazirabad attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

