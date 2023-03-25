ATC rejects interim bail of PTI leaders over no-show

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed interim bail pleas of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib after they skipped court hearing in a case registered against them for committing violence, vandalism, attempt to murder and meddling in official affairs, ARY News reported.

ATC judge heard the case as PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib did not appear before the court. The court dismissed their interim bails for skipping a court appearance.

The Race Course police had registered cases against PTI leaders under 12 different sections including terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, vandalism, and obstructing law enforcers in performing their duties during PTI rally.

Separately, PTI leaders Mehmood-ur-Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry appeared before an anti-terrorism court. The court extended their interim bail till April 4.

On Friday, the anti-terrorism court granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers in the Zaman Park Riots case. The ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar announced the verdict and granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers.

