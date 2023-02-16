ATC resents over absence of IO in Arshad Pappu murder case hearing

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court expressed resentment over absence of the investigation officer in Arshad Pappu murder case hearing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan Baloch, Yousuf Baloch and other accused were present in the case hearing.

ATC Judge expressed disappointment over repeated absence of IO Yameen Gujjar in the court hearing. No prosecution witness was presented during the hearing of the murder case.

An accused Akram Baloch filed petition for his acquittal from the case. The prosecutor sought time from court for arguments over the petition. He will present arguments in the next hearing of the case.

Another accused Zakir Dada submitted an application for his medical treatment. The court sought medical report in next hearing of the case.

The court ordered production of the investigation officer and witnesses at any cost in the next hearing.

A Rangers official while detailing the arrest said that the terminated police inspector Chand Khan and his associate were murdered three days back and the suspect allegedly involved in it has been arrested.

A witness of the case and terminated policeman Inspector Chand Khan Niazi was murdered. An accused Javed Baloch was also murdered on January 14, 2022.

Uzair Baloch, former MNA Shahjahan Baloch and others have been nominated in murder of rival gangster Arshad Pappu along with his two accomplices in year 2013 in Lyari. The case was registered at Kalakot police station.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until the first week of March.

