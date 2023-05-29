ATC reserves verdict on Asad Umar’s bail plea in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday reserved its verdict in the bail plea of former federal minister Asad Umar in the Judicial complex vandalism case, ARY News reported.

The plea was taken up by ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. At the outset of the hearing, public prosecutor Adnan Ali accused Asad Umar during the court appearance of the former prime minister ‘facilitated’ the party workers for vandalism in the judicial complex.

Judge Raja Jawad asked the prosecutor to give a single example of when a terrorist came without weapons for an attack.

Sardar Masroof, Asad Umar’s lawyer in his arguments before the ATC said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties held a protest demonstration in Islamabad’s Red Zone before the Supreme Court of Pakistan building despite enforcement of Section 144, but no one was booked for violation.

After hearing, arguments from both sides, the ATC judge reserved its verdict on Asad Umar’s bail in the case. The verdict will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier’s appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.