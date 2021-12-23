ATC seeks Arsalan Mehsud murder case challan

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Thursday sent two suspects to jail on judicial remand in the Arsalan Mehsud murder case.

Police produced Umair and Touheed in court on the completion of their physical remand. The court directed the investigation officer to submit the case challan on next hearing on Jan 3.

Former SHO Azam Gopang, one of the suspects in the case, is already in judicial custody.

Arsalan Mehsud, a teenage boy, was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6. The uncle of the deceased student stated that his nephew was returning from his tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by a police party.

The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arsalan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

