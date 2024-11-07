ATC seeks FIA explanation on 2nd FIR of Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s murder

MIRPUR KHAS: The anti-terrorism court hearing the case of extra-judicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar on Thursday sought explanation from the FIA about registration of the new FIR, ARY News reported.

“Under which law a new FIR of the case has been registered by the FIA when already the case has been registered at Sindhri police station,” the ATC Judge asked.

The FIA sought time to submit its explanation about the registration of the second FIR.

Five arrested and 17 other accused of the case were also present in the case hearing.

DSP Aslam Jageerani submitted the police investigation report in the court.

The FIA investigation officer also submitted report of the probe initiated by the investigation agency.

The anti-terrorism court adjourned further hearing of the case until November 16.

The FIA filed a new FIR of the extra-judicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Former DIG Police Mirpur Khas, Javed Soonharo Jiskani, former SSPs Asad Chaudhry and Asif Raza Baloch, former in-charge CIA Enayat Zardari, former SHO Niaz Khoso and Pir Umar Jan Sarhandi have been included among 46 accused of the case.

A medical board headed by the chief police surgeon had completed exhumation of Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s body.

Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar, a senior medical officer accused of blasphemy, was allegedly killed in a staged police encounter in Mirpur Khas on September 19, after his arrest by Umerkot police on September 18, 2024, from Karachi.

Following the direction of Sindh Police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, an inquiry committee had completed the investigation of Umerkot incident and exposed the misconduct of police.

The inquiry report, issued after intense public pressure, revealed severe violations of law by police officials from Umerkot and Mirpur Khas.

The high court ordered authorities to place the names of all accused on Exit Control List (ECL) in Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s murder who was killed in a suspected fake police encounter in Umarkot.

Earlier, a case was registered against 45 individuals including the high-ranking police officials.

The inquiry committee, tasked with investigating the incident, confirmed that the police encounter was fabricated to give legal cover to an extrajudicial killing.