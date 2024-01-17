25.9 C
ATC sent another PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari tower case

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Askari tower attack case, ARY News reported.

Punjab police presented the PTI leader Khalid Gujjar before Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal’s court where the investigating officer (IO) sought the identification parade of the accused Khalid Gujar.

The court after hearing the argument sent the PIT leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Askari tower riot and vandalism case.

The court in its judgment directed to produce the accused before the court after completing the identification parade on January 31.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi sent Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the May 9 riots case.

Rasheed who was arrested in the May 9 riots case registered against him at the New Town police station of Rawalpindi, was produced before an ATC judge.

Rasheed is accused of planning vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister.

Police sought a physical remand of the former interior minister, however, the court rejected it and sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

