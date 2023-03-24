ATC sentences man to death for sharing blasphemous content

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Peshawar has sentenced a man namely Syed Zeeshan to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ATC Peshawar also pronounced 23-year imprisonment and Rs800,000 fine to the accused Syed Zeeshan after finding him guilty of sharing blasphemous content on social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprised the court that the accused – a residence of Toru village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan – shared blasphemous posts on different accounts of social media.

The agency also told the ATC that Zeeshan had also committed blasphemy on October 29, 2021.

The FIA’s anti-terrorism wing had arrested the accused after receiving a complaint from a Talagang resident. A case was also lodged against Syed Zeeshan under Section 295C, 295A, 298A, 7ATA and PECA 2016.

The court had reserved a verdict in the blasphemous content case on February 26 which was announced by ATC court number 3.

Comments