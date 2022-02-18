Athar Mateen killing: CCTV footage spots alleged muggers   

KARACHI: CCTV footage of the incident involving journalist Athar Mateen’s killing during a mugging bid in Karachi’s Nazimabad area showed two alleged muggers escaping from the crime scene, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS, two suspects could be seen running on foot after allegedly shooting dead the journalist who attempted to foil a mugging bid.

The video shows that the incident occurred at 8:29 am and one of the suspects wearing a helmet could be seen running away on foot with his motorbike while the other suspect, wearing a cap, could be seen coming after him.

Earlier in the day, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

