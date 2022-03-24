Athar Mateen murder: Police told to file chargesheet in 14 days

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent the suspected murderer of journalist Athar Mateen to prison on 14-day judicial remand.

The police produced the suspect, Ashraf Bangalzai, before the court on the completion of his physical remand.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case informed the judge that he has completed a probe into the murder case and that the suspect’s custody was no longer needed.

The court sent the suspect to prison and directed the police investigator to submit a challan (investigation report) within 14 days’ time.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out near the Sindh-Balochistan border last month. The other suspect behind the murder was killed in a joint encounter by Qambar-Shahdadkot police and West Karachi police.

On February 18, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid. Mateen worked as a news producer with a private TV channel.

