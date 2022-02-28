Athar Mateen murder suspect remanded in police custody

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday remanded the suspected murderer of journalist Athar Mateen in police custody for investigation until March 11.

Police produced the suspect, named Ashraf, before the court and sought his physical remand. He was brought to the court in an armored personnel carrier (APC) with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

Also Read: Athar Mateen was robbed nine times before being shot dead, says brother

The investigation officer informed the court that the suspect was involved in the murder of Athar Mateen who was shot dead during a robbery bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area earlier this month.

He said the custody of the suspect is needed for questioning about his accomplices.

The court handed over the detained suspect to the police on physical remand until March 11 and directed them to produce him on the next hearing on March 12 along with a progress report.

Also Read: Athar Mateen: Another CCTV footage of journalist’s killing emerges

Earlier, the police said the suspect was arrested during a raid carried out near the Sindh-Balochistan border Friday night. The arrest was made with the help of modern technology and intelligence agencies.

On February 18, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid. Mateen worked as a news producer with a private TV channel.

Comments