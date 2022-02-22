Athar Mateen: Police make headway in journalist murder case

KARACHI: Karachi police have made a headway in their investigation into the murder case of journalist Athar Mateen, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the police have a clear lead on the murderers’ identity and conducted more than a dozen raids in different areas of the port city to arrest them.

The sources said the investigators have got their hands on important evidence that helped them figure out where did the suspects escape after committing the crime.

Unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist, Athar Mateen, tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

