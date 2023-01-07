Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Khandala ceremony, April reception and more

Wedding bells for lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have started ringing, as the two are days away from the nuptials.

There seems to be a packed lineup of celebrity weddings in 2023, with several couples all ready to take their relationships a notch ahead.

While there are still a few weeks to go for another duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot in the first week of February, another celebrity pair, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are just weeks ahead of officially being a real-life couple.

With the latest buzz from Indian media outlets, the duo will perform the nuptials sometime between 21st-23rd of January this year. Moreover, the couple is said to be inspired by Ranbir and Alia for their wedding venue and has opted to exchange the vows at the bride’s father and Bollywood veteran, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala mansion under tight security.

Nestled amidst the scenic hills of Khandala, the property named Jashan is said to be nothing short of a five-star resort, and has reportedly begun to be decorated for the fairytale event two weeks later.

Moreover, the reports are that it will be a typical South-Indian wedding for the celebrity couple with all the traditions and rituals being in place. The guestlists for the lavish ceremonies including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet before the final pheras comprise of ‘dignitaries from all walks of life’ who would b staying at the Khandala mansion of the actor during the festivities.

If reports are anything to go by, the actor bride has picked ace designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding trousseau and will be twinned by her partner in the events.

That’s not about it, in addition to the intimate hill station wedding, the celebrity couple is looking to host a grand reception later in April. The extravagant celebration is planned in accordance with the IPL season, with star cricketers and the Bollywood fraternity being part of the guestlist.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of the IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

