2.17 crore car, luxury apartment & more: All the wedding gifts Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received

After years of dating, Indian celebrity couple, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot earlier this week.

As per the reports from local media outlets of the country, the star couple has been showered with luxurious gifts with hefty price tags, from the family as well as the cricket and Bollywood fraternity.

Reportedly, the doting father of the bride and Bollywood veteran, Suniel Shetty has gifted an apartment worth INR50 lac to the couple.

Moreover, superstar Salman Khan, a close friend of Shetty, who also launched Athiya in Bollywood, presented the duo with an Audi car worth INR1.64 crores. Adding to the list of luxury gifts, actor Jackie Shroff gifted the bride with a Chopard watch worth INR30 lac, whereas, her ‘Mubarakaan’ co-star Arjun Kapoor got her a diamond bracelet with a price tag of INR1.5 crore.

On the other hand, the cricketers have been equally generous with their wedding presents. Reportedly former skipper Virat Kohli gifted close friend KL Rahul, a BMW worth INR2.17 crore, while, MS Dhoni gave a Kawasaki Ninja bike, worth around INR80 lac.

It is pertinent to mention here that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the first pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony in a joint post on social media.

Minutes after performing the nuptials on Monday, January 23, the couple posted on Instagram: “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

In the lovely wedding pictures, Athiya wore a stunning powder pink lehenga by ace couturier, Anamika Khanna, while her now-husband Rahul, complimented his bride in a beige sherwani by the same designer.

