Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to marry in January next year; more details unveiled

Bollywood starlet Athiya Shetty is all set to marry cricketer KL Rahul in a couple of months, as the couple has reportedly locked on January 2023 for the nuptials.

It was reported earlier that Athiya and Rahul have decided to ditch the fancy resorts and lavish hotels for the wedding ceremony, and will exchange vows at the former’s father and Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala mansion.

While everyone around the couple has earlier remained tight-lipped about the wedding dates, it is now being said that the two have finally locked on January 2023 for the nuptials.

Quoting a source close to the development, an Indian media outlet reported, “January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot,” and also confirmed that the two visited the Khandala property recently after the cricketer’s return from World Cup 2022.

“While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding,” the insider maintained.

Moreover, the soon-to-be bride & groom have reportedly finalized their wedding outfits for the big day as well.

Furthermore, the buzz is that it will be a typical South-Indian wedding for the celebrity couple with all the traditions and rituals being in place.

The source also disclosed that in addition to both families, the celebrity wedding will also be attended by ‘dignitaries from all walks of life’. “Suniel Shetty and his wife, Mana, want to leave no stone unturned to make sure Athiya gets her dream wedding,” the person said.

On the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

