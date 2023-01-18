Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding preps begin

Wedding preparations for the star couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are in full swing at the latter’s apartment.

Amid the reports of the actor and cricketer tying the knot later this week, the preparations have begun at the Mumbai home of Rahul, to welcome the celebrity couple after the wedding.

The video, shared exclusively by an Indian paparazzo account, shows the scenes outside the residence of the groom-to-be, which has been adorned with hanging lights and decorations, while the staff is spotted overlooking the preps.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple is said to exchange vows on January 23.

As per the earlier reports from Indian media outlets, the three-day-long wedding festivities will kickstart on January 21, at the Khandala mansion of the bride’s father and veteran actor, Suniel Shetty, called Jashan. It will be a typical South-Indian wedding with Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies over a couple of days before the lovebirds will perform nuptials on the final day.

Speaking of the ceremony, a publication quoted an insider, “It is an extremely close-knit family affair and only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding.”

“It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” the person stated.

If reports are anything to go by, the intimate hill station wedding of the couple will be followed by a grand reception later in April, around the IPL season.

While the two never spoke about their relationship in media, the celebrities made it public last year and have often been spotted together at events, as well as the social media handles of their respective partner.

They also rang in the new year together earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of the IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

