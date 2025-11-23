Athlete Kashif Rehan forced to borrow to take part in next competition

QUETTA: Pakistan’s gold medal–winning weightlifter, Kashif Rehan, is facing severe financial difficulties in Quetta and has been forced to borrow money to participate in upcoming international events.

Rehan, who won a gold medal at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha, revealed that he did not receive any government funding for the Qatar event and had to sell his car to cover the expenses.

After securing the Asian title in May, also at his own expense, the 47-year-old athlete is now preparing for the Power Weightlifting Championship in Sri Lanka, once again without official support.

He said he has already paid the competition fee by taking a loan and is struggling to arrange the remaining expenses.

Training conditions for the veteran champion are equally challenging. With Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Balochistan’s sports department’s weightlifting clubs in Quetta lying inactive, Rehan practices on the roof of his house.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan Sports Department said that Masters weightlifters are not officially registered, which is why funding was not provided. The PSB did not comment on the issue. Both departments attributed the closure of clubs to a lack of new athletes and internal disputes within the Weightlifting Association.

Sports observers say that the lack of transparency and financial support for individual athletes in Balochistan is causing promising talent to go to waste.

Notably, in May 2025, Pakistan won its third gold medal at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha, where Kashif Rehan triumphed in the 102kg category, lifting a total of 170kg to secure victory for the country.