WATCH: Atif Aslam revives AR Rahman’s “Dil Se” in a powerful live performance

Atif Aslam, known for his powerful voice, has once again mesmerized his fans with a live performance. A video from his concert has gone viral, showing him singing the title track of Dil Se, a classic composed and sung by AR Rahman.

In the viral video, Atif Aslam starts singing “Ek Suraj Nikla Tha,” and the audience joins in, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Atif Aslam shared the video on his Instagram, where he captioned it, “Some master pieces y’all wanted to hear LEKIN. Dil hai to dard bhi to ho ga na … P.s Thank you for loving Channa.”

Fans quickly filled the comments section, expressing their admiration.

One fan wrote, “I’m so in love with this version of yours, the powerful vocal.” Another commented, “The energy you brought to the stage was electric. You had the whole audience hooked from start to finish!”

Many fans couldn’t help but compare Atif’s performance to that of AR Rahman, with some saying, “After AR, he did justice to it.” One follower even shared, “For a moment, I completely forgot that this song was by AR Rahman. Atif Aslam supremacy.”

Atif Aslam has given us numerous memorable songs over the years. Apart from his hit tracks like “Pehli Nazar” and “Tu Jaane Na,” he has also contributed iconic songs such as “Tere Liye,” “Tere Sang Yaara,” “O Meri Laila,” “Tere Bin,” “Jeena Jeena,” “Main Rang Sharbaton Ka,” and “Woh Lamhe.”

This live performance of Dil Se proves once again why Atif Aslam’s voice continues to capture hearts, just like AR Rahman’s timeless music.

In related news, it was reported that Atif Aslam and Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have fans excited for a musical collaboration after the two were spotted posing together.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a picture with his ‘borderless brother’ Atif Aslam, from their recent meeting, sparking cross-border collaboration buzz between the two musical icons.

“Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers,” he wrote in the caption of the picture post, followed by a series of hashtags.

Millions of their fans liked their joint post on the Gram and expressed their anticipation for their joint project, via the comments section.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Finally it’s happening,” while another added, “Aadat x Blye Eyes- Collaboration loading soon.”

“When One Legend mets another Legend,” read another comment.

Someone also hailed Aslam and Singh as ‘melody genius’ and ‘rap genius’ respectively.