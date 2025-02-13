Atif Aslam reminiscences ‘that’ shot in hilarious IG reel ahead of CT 2025

Pakistani music star Atif Aslam has shared a hilarious Instagram reel to celebrate the arrival of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the country.

Pakistan is set to host its first International Cricket Council (ICC) event after around 28 years when the country hosted the ODI World Cup in 1996.

As fans await the highly-anticipated games of the tournament, Pakistani music star Atif Aslam has also revealed his love for the game.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Aadat’ singer shared a reel showing him playing a long cricket shot.

Atif Aslam is then seen reminiscencing ‘that one’ shot as he shadow-practices it in different places.

The Pakistan music star wrote in the caption of his video, “BOYS MOOD AFTER HITTING THAT ONE SHOT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Pertinent note here that Atif Aslam sang ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke,’ the anthem for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’ is a visual celebration of the diverse culture of Pakistan and showcases the love cricket enjoys in the country, as per the ICC

At the launching of the anthem, Atif Aslam expressed excitement about being part of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game – I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan,” he said.

Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The tournament will see eight teams play a total of 15 matches across 19 days.