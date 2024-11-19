PTI’s Atif Khan claims he ‘rejected offers’ before constitutional amendment

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan has revealed that he was ‘offered a key government position’ ahead of constitutional amendments, which he firmly declined.

“This time, the stakes were high, with open treasuries, and deals worth billions being discussed,” Atif Khan claimed while exclusively talking to ARY News on Tuesday.

The former KP minister said he was also approached before the elections with an ‘offer to become KP CM’ by forming a separate group in PTI.

He further disclosed that similar offers were made to former chief minister Pervez Khattak. “I am astonished at how he was swayed by such propositions,” Atif added.

Highlighting internal rifts, Atif Khan said, “I am not a threat to anyone. The party’s founder, Imran Khan, will decide who gets which position.”

Commenting on recent notices served to him, Atif expressed confusion. “Friends within the party say these notices were issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge. A meeting with him will clarify whether he was aware of the matter or not,” he said.

Atif also revealed that lawyers had informed Imran Khan about these developments, leaving the party chairman surprised. “Khan sent a message to me, asking me not to worry and advising that internal disagreements should not be aired publicly,” he concluded.