Atiq Ahmed murder: Killers say they wanted to become popular

The three shooters involved in the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in India’s Prayagraj City said that they wanted to kill them “to become popular”, Indian media reported, quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when Indian police personnel was escorting them to a medical college for a checkup in Prayagraj City in India.

#WATCH | Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down… pic.twitter.com/qJcwuXH0Gq — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The brothers, both jailed in India’s Prayagraj city, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. Meanwhile the assailants were caught on the spot.

Jungle raj in UP. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed murdered by goons in Police protection and that too in presence of Media. pic.twitter.com/XlFeOK9wlp — Bilal Rashid (@BilalRashid__) April 15, 2023

This brazen killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother has forced the Uttar Pradesh government to take drastic steps with prohibitory orders under section 144 has been imposed in all the districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and his brother.

In a statement, the Indian police officials stated that the three shooters involved in the killing of Atiq-Ashraf wanted to kill gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to become popular.

All three said they would die for their actions without any remorse, Indian media sources revealed.

