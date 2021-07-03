Trade unions laud Sindh govt relaxing market hours until 10pm

KARACHI: The port city’s business unions admittedly express comfort as the government of Sindh further relaxes trade timings in its Covid curbing measures allowing activities until 10 pm, ARY News reported.

Karachi trader representative Atiq Mir said Sindh Covid task force conforming with National Command Operation Center’s recommendations with respect to allowing more hours for markets will benefit all.

He further said allowing wedding halls and restaurants to fully function will support over 100 other businesses as it works in a value chain.

READ ALSO: Kamyab Pakistan program to be launched in ‘next few days’

The senior trade unionist urged traders and businessmen to get vaccinated and help discredit conspiracy theories and propaganda against the Covid shots.

With us all jabbed against the global pandemic, this year could be one to bid Covid goodbye, he said.