Atiqa Odho questions absence of Pakistani content on Netflix

Seasoned actor Atiqa Odho raised concerns over the absence of Pakistani content on Netflix, despite its growing popularity all over the world, and urged overseas viewers to demand equal representation on these international streaming platforms.

Atiqa Odho revealed that she was looking for Nadeem Baig’s blockbuster ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ to make her daughter watch the Humayun Saeed-starrer, but was surprised to find it on YouTube, and not on any of the major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“Our dramas perform well on YouTube, but are not present on Netflix and Amazon, which are not Indian, but international platforms. However, their content is controlled by Indians because they mostly constitute the top management of these organisations,” she stated. “They run French, Spanish, all sorts of content, so why not Pakistani?”

The ‘Sher’ actor urged the viewers overseas to demand that these platforms have equal representation of Pakistani content.

“Public in overseas countries should file a petition in their head offices abroad, for more Pakistani content to appear on Netflix. It’s an ethical and legal issue, so they have to, and they will take necessary action,” she maintained.

