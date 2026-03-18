Atletico boss Simeone defends Spurs star Romero

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he is a “big fan” of Cristian Romero as he defended the under-fire Tottenham captain ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash.

Simeone was linked with a move for Romero last year, but the Argentine centre-back eventually signed a new contract keeping him at Tottenham until 2029.

Despite the new deal, Romero has been a lightning rod for controversy this season.

He has been sent off twice, sparking criticism of his lack of discipline, and also made pointed comments about the club’s hierarchy on social media.

Simeone was asked about Romero in a press conference ahead of the Champions League tie in north London and launched a staunch defence of his fellow Argentine.

“I speak from a point of view as an Argentina fan. I admire his personality, his character, his defensive work and his football ability on the ball,” Simeone told reporters on Tuesday.

“As a fan of Argentina, I have seen him play more games for the national team than I have for Spurs, but I’m a big fan of him, for sure.”

Romero’s expected availability to face Atletico is a boost for troubled Tottenham, who are set to be without at least 11 players for the second leg.

Atletico were firm favourites to go through to the quarter-finals after thrashing Tottenham 5-2 in Madrid last week.

That was the nadir of a miserable campaign for Tottenham, who are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone as they fight to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.

Tottenham, who rescued a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday, are more focused on survival than progressing in the Champions League.

But Simeone warned his team not to underestimate Igor Tudor’s men at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We want to take the game in the direction we want to tomorrow,” he said.

“We will have our usual intensity that we had at home, we want to start on the front foot but Tottenham will want to start on the front foot and put on a show for their fans as well.”