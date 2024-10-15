ATM fraud gang operative arrested in Jaranwala: FIA

FAISALABAD: An operative of the gang involved in fleecing Crores of rupees from ATM machines has been arrested from Jaranwala, an investigation agency said.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has said that the accused has been nabbed red handed while drawing money from a cash machine.

The law enforcement personnel recovered 64 debit cards of different banks from accused Atif Shehzad’s possession, FIA disclosed. “Two packets of ATM cards and a mobile phone recovered from the accused,” FIA said.

“The gang has been involved in making duplicate copies of the ATM debit cards,” FIA officials said. “Bank employees were providing their consumers record to the gang’s kingpin Abdul Razzaq,” FIA said.

“The gang was getting bank’s account-holders’ balance, signature, bio-metric information and the ATM card,” FIA spokesperson informed.

“The accused have robbed crores of rupees from bank accounts with duplicate cards,” FIA shared.

The arrested man was illegally drawing millions of rupees daily and was handing over cash to the gang’s boss Abdul Razzaq, FIA said.

Law enforcement officials conducting raids for arrest of other members of the gang.