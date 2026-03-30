ATM short circuit sparks fire at superstore in Zamzama, Karachi

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a superstore near Zamzama Street in DHA Phase 5 on Monday, rescue officials said.

According to police, the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) installed inside the store, which quickly spread through the premises.

Fire brigade officials said multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The fire reportedly started on the first floor where the ATM was located, and later spread to other parts of the building.

Store staff initially attempted to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers, but were unable to contain it as the flames intensified.

The affected floor contained crockery, a large stock of cosmetics, and clothing, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Rescue teams faced difficulties due to heavy smoke filling the building. Parts of the building have to be broken to gain access and carry out the fire extinguishing operation.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

A week earlier, a man died after a fire broke out at the already damaged Gul Plaza building on M.A. Jinnah Road, rescue officials said.

According to rescue authorities, the victim was found unconscious in the debris following Sunday’s fire and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said the fire had erupted in a shop located in an alleyway connected to Gul Plaza, sending thick smoke billowing into the air and raising fears of further structural damage to the weakened building.

In a related development, police detained three drug addicts from the site. SSP City Ali Hassan said the suspects have been shifted to a police station for questioning. One of them was caught inside the building allegedly stealing copper wires, while two others were arrested outside the premises.