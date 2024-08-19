ATMs, banking apps closed in Pakistan? Here’s what you need to know

ISLAMABAD: The National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCERT) has debunked rumors of a nationwide closure of ATMs and online banking apps in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an advisory issued today, the national CERT clarified that there have been no reports of any disruptions to banking infrastructure or cyber threats to ATMs and online banking services.

The advisory warned against sharing misleading information on social media platforms, which has caused unnecessary panic among the public.

The national CERT assured that all banking services, including ATMs and online banking, are functioning normally and that there is no reason to panic.

The team advised users to log out of banking apps after use and to regularly check their bank statements for any suspicious transactions.

Additionally, PakCERT reminded users to keep their ATM card PINs, OTPs, and passwords confidential and not share them with anyone.

The clarification came after a recent viral message circulating on social media in Pakistan claimed that “ATM ‘s will be close for next 2-3 days probably, due to ransome ware cyber-attack within Pakistan. Don’t do any online transactions today. Please inform all contacts from your list not to open a video called the “Dance of the Hillary”. It is a virus that formats your mobile. Beware it is very dangerous. Please do not open any email which has attachments with “tasksche.exe” file.”