Two spectators die from cardiac arrests at ATP finals in Turin

TURIN, Italy: Two spectators died after suffering cardiac arrests during the second day of the ATP Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) and the ATP confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, aged 70 and 78, suffered medical emergencies at different times on Monday.

Play was temporarily halted during the opening singles match between Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz after an announcement was made regarding a medical emergency in the stands.

“The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) and the ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators yesterday during the ATP Finals in Turin,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

“On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance. Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away.”

The ATP Finals, held at the 12,000-capacity Inalpi Arena since 2021, will continue through 16 November. Turin is confirmed as host city through 2026, with Italy set to retain the event until 2030.

Large crowds filled the arena on Monday, with home fans turning out to support Musetti and defending champion Jannik Sinner, who defeated Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime later in the evening.

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz battled to victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, moving to within one win of securing the year-end number one ranking for the second time.

The five-time Grand Slam champion made it two wins from two in the Jimmy Connors Group with a comeback 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 6-3 victory over last year’s runner-up Fritz in Turin.

He will qualify for the semi-finals if Alex de Minaur beats home hope Lorenzo Musetti in Tuesday’s second match.

“I’m really happy that I was able to come back, find my good tennis,” Alcaraz said.

“I just tried to make the most of the opportunities that he gave to me. I think we played great tennis, some great points.”