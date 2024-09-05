Free Atta scheme stats reveal shocking details

ISLAMABAD: A huge revelation emerged in the Prime Minister’s Free Flour Scheme disclosing a total of 80 percent households in the federal capital are registered in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

During a National Assembly session, the ministry of industry presented the statistics of free flour distribution in Islamabad, revealing that a total of 80 percent of households in Islamabad are BISP-registered.

The statistics further revealed that a total of 20 percent of the families residing in Islamabad are registered in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as needy families.

The Ministry of Industry further exposed that it gave free flour to 588,000 families against the registered 411,000 families currently residing in Islamabad.

“Last year the federal government provided 1.36 billion free flour sacks to the deserving families of Islamabad,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Industries further disclosed that 330,000 families registered in Islamabad’s BISP were facilitated with PM’s free flour initiative, in which 258,000 additional deserving families were included in free flour distribution on the approval of NADRA.

Islamabad’s BISP registered families got 3 bags of free flour while Islamabad’s NADRA certified deserving families got one sack of free flour from the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a federal unconditional cash transfer poverty reduction program in Pakistan which was launched in July 2008.