Atta Tarar allocated additional portfolio of Narcotics control

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday allocated an additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Narcotics Control to Atta Tarar, ARY News reported. 

According to details, former Punjab Interior Minister Atta Tarar has been allocated an additional portfolio of Special Assistant for Anti-Narcotics by the Prime Minister.

Earlier on July 28, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, which is equivalent to the status of a Federal Minister.

Tara shared the news of his appointment on his Twitter account saying, “I’m extremely grateful to my leadership for appointing me as SAPM with the status of Federal Minister. Alhamdulillah.”

Tarar is the Deputy Secretary General of PML-N and has served as the Interior Minister and the Spokesperson of the Punjab Government in Hamza Shehbaz’s shortlived cabinet.

