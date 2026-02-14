PTI founder to get treatment from best eye specialists: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has assured the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the party’s founding chairman will receive eye treatment from expert doctors, ARY News reported.

The Minister confirmed that while Imran Khan has an eye ailment, there are no life-threatening issues. However, he stated that the government cannot currently disclose which hospital will provide the treatment.

Tarar maintained that the PTI founder will receive timely medical care that will satisfy all stakeholders.

Addressing rumors of severe vision loss, the Minister questioned where the PTI obtained the figure of “85 percent vision loss.”

He stated that the medical report from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed the condition is not a serious issue and showed no such drastic decline in eyesight.

The Minister further remarked that the facilities available to Imran Khan are superior to those of any other prisoner, noting that no other inmate is provided with a treadmill or an exercise cycle in their cell.

“We do not want to politicize Imran Khan’s health, nor should anyone else,” Tarar said, adding that he prays for the PTI founder’s health and recovery.

Furthermore, the Information Minister categorically rejected the impression of a “deal” being made with the PTI founder, dismissing such rumors as entirely baseless.

He added that while the government remains in touch with the PTI leadership regarding anti-terrorism and law-and-order matters, the health of the PTI chairman and the governance issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are separate matters being dealt with independently.