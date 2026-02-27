Atta Tarar confirms killing of 133 Afghan Taliban fighters in Pakistan's retaliatory strikes

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar has claimed that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed and more than 200 injured in what he described as Pakistan’s retaliatory action.

Unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces was carried out across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026, at 10:30 pm.

In response, Pakistan launched ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation against the Afghan Taliban Regime.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr Tarar said defensive targets linked to the Afghan Taliban were struck in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar. He added that further casualties were possible as operations continued.

According to the minister, 27 posts were destroyed and nine captured. He further claimed that two corps headquarters and three brigade headquarters were destroyed, along with two ammunition depots and one logistics base.

Mr Tarar also stated that three battalion headquarters and two sector headquarters were targeted in the counter-operation.

He alleged that more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel carriers belonging to the Afghan Taliban were destroyed.

He said Pakistan’s response to what he termed aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime was ongoing and effective.

Meanwhile, security sources said the Pakistan Air Force was continuing operations in Kandahar, with Pakistani fighter jets patrolling the airspace following air strikes. They further claimed that the Paktia 205 Corps headquarters had been destroyed in the operation.