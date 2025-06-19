Hotel fined for Rs1.5mln for ‘dumping’ sewage into Attabad Lake

A hotel in Hunza was fined and rooms were sealed by the Gilgit-Baltistan administration for ‘dumping’ sewage waste into Attabad Lake.

The action came a day after a British vlogger named George Buckley posted a video on his Instagram page, claiming that sewage water was being pumped out by the hotel into the Attabad Lake.

The video posted on Buckley’s Instagram page quickly went viral, prompting action by the authorities. Following the visit, the administration sealed rooms with damaged manholes and fined the hotel Rs1.5 million.

Meanwhile, the hotel dismissed the claims in a social media post, saying, “This lake has been home for us for the last six years.”

“… To dump sewage water into the lake would be like desecrating our own house. We have never nor will we ever dump a single litre of wastewater into Attabad Lake.”

They clarified that their waste management system is fully compliant with regional environmental regulations and poses no threat to the lake’s ecosystem.

The post also said that the muddy appearance of the water near the hotel was due to adjacent water streams carrying mud, rocks and minerals, which mixed with the lake water.