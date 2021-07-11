CCTV footage of attack on cricketer Umar Akmal surfaces

LAHORE: A CCTV footage of alleged attack on cricketer Umar Akmal outside his house has surfaced on Sunday, ARY News reported.

In the video, two men can be seen sitting inside a car outside the residence of the eminent Pakistani cricketer. The two people on board a car reaches outside Umar Akmal’s house around 4 am and makes hue and cry.

Meanwhile, one of them entered his house and opens the main gate of the house. It is pertinent to mention here that police had arrested the duo after Umar Akmal lodged a complaint with the police against the them on Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter said that one of the tow people apprehended by the police was a British national.

Earlier on July 10, Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who had previously remained part of controversies, had claimed that he had been attacked outside his home in Lahore by two men as police arrested the suspected attackers.

The middle-order batsman, who was currently not part of the Pakistan cricket team touring England, had approached police and submitted a written complaint claiming that he had been attacked by two men with an intention to kill him outside his home.