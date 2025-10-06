Cop killed in attack on police check post in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT: A police constable, Umar, was martyred in a terrorist attack on a police check post in the Tor Chappar area of Dara Adam Khel, police officials confirmed on Monday.

They also reported that FC Havaldar Bahadur Khan was injured in the attack.

The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was held with state honors at the Kohat Police Lines. The prayer was attended by a large number of police officers and personnel, along with the martyred officer’s family members and other citizens.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahid Ullah, along with a police contingent, presented the final salute to the fallen officer and laid flowers on his body.

His body was sent to his native area in Dara Adam Khel for burial.

Earlier, a terrorist attack on the Fathakhel police check post in Bannu was successfully repelled by police, ARY News reported.

As per details, terrorists launched an attack on Fathakhel police check post in Bnanu, KP, which was foiled by the police force.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, while a police constable embraced martyrdom.

The martyred constable was identified as Niaz, while three other personnel were injured in the attack, including officers Saudad and Mufti Mehmood.