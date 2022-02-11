Attack on Rangers check-post: Karachi court acquits four suspects

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Friday released four suspects who were blamed for attacking a Rangers check-post in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area, ARY NEWS reported.

The court while accepting an acquittal plea of the suspects, decided to release them while citing the benefit of the doubt regarding their involvement in the attack. Those released included Salman aka SP, Ubaid Ullah aka Pagla, Salman and Kamran.

The attack at the Rangers check-post at Korangi crossing in 2016 left three personnel of the paramilitary force injured while a passer-by also sustained wounds. A case was registered into the attack in 2016 while an anti-terrorism court convicted the four suspects.

In a similar decision in early January, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted alleged Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch and MQM’s Shaikh Sher Mohammad Sheroo in a 2013 case pertaining to kidnapping and murder of two Rangers personnel.

The court announced the reserved verdict today, acquitting them for lack of evidence.

A defence lawyer said that the prosecution failed to place on record concrete evidence to substantiate the kidnap and murder charges against Uzair Baloch and Sher Mohammad.

According to the police, the suspects had kidnapped and murdered two Rangers personnel – Havaldar Muneer Ahmed and Havaldar Ejaz Ahmed – within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station in 2013.

Their bodies were found in the Mewashah graveyard on March 7, 2013, the police said.

According to a joint investigation team (JIT), both the Rangers personnel were on intelligence duty when they were kidnapped.

