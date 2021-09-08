Attackers attempt to throw man off a building in Karnataka

A man was thrashed while hanging for dear life from the first-floor balcony of a building in the Indian state of Karnataka, according to an Indian news agency report.

The men were trying to push from the floor while landing blows to his head. An old man came to his defence with two women and managed to push one of the attackers aside.

The attackers then began to target that man.

People came outside after hearing the commotion taking place in the building, after which the attackers pulled the victim back up.

According to sources, the incident took place due to family disputes.

It is to be noted that family tussles are one of the most reasons for splits between its members.

Read More: Robbers attack 65-year-old man; heart-wrenching video goes viral

Earlier, a 42-year-old man was attacked by his son after criticizing him for his clothing sense.

An octogenarian identified as N. Munikrishnaiah was brutally attacked by his son Vijaya Bhaskar and daughter-in-law Neeraja at over property sharing squabble.

A property dispute, that went for nearly five decades, was resolved following the Delhi court’s order for the litigants to mutually agree on the division of buildings.

Delhi court had remarked earlier that a son has no legal right to live in the self-acquired house of his parents, adding that he can only stay there on their “mercy”.