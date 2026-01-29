Attaullah Tarar confirms PTI founder’s treatment at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) last week for a medical procedure on the advice of eye specialists.

Media reports had earlier suggested that Imran Khan’s health had deteriorated and that doctors had diagnosed him with a serious eye condition, possibly Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), involving a blockage in a vein of his right eye. The reports claimed he was brought to PIMS under strict security on Saturday night.

Speaking to the media, Attaullah Tarar said eye specialists had initially examined Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and later recommended that he be taken to PIMS for further examination and a minor medical procedure.

He confirmed that Imran Khan was transferred to the hospital last Saturday night, where a medical procedure lasting approximately 20 minutes was carried out after obtaining his written consent.

The information minister said that following the procedure, Imran Khan was returned to Adiala Jail and that he remained healthy throughout the process. “The PTI founder is completely fit, and there were no complications during or after the medical procedure,” he said.

Tarar added that all prisoners are provided with healthcare facilities in accordance with the law, and Imran Khan was no exception. He reiterated that the former prime minister’s health condition was stable and satisfactory.

The minister emphasised that the medical intervention was minor and conducted strictly on medical advice.

Earlier, PTI had demanded an immediate meeting with Imran Khan amid reports of a deterioration in his health at Adiala Jail.

In a statement, the party claimed doctors had described his condition as serious, warning that it posed a risk to his eyesight. PTI alleged that jail authorities were insisting on conducting treatment within the prison, which doctors have termed impractical, saying CRVO treatment requires an operation theatre and specialised medical facilities.

PTI further said that despite orders from the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan’s personal physician has not been allowed to conduct a medical examination. The party added that its request for a medical check-up has been pending since August 2025.