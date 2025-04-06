Attaullah Tarar credits COAS for economic stability in Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, Sunday credited Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for economic stability in Pakistan.

Army Chief General Asim Munir is playing a pivotal role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy, Tarar said while addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

The minister further remarked that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge, the situation was dire, and adversaries were waiting for the country to default. However, Shehbaz Sharif prioritised the state over politics and averted the crisis.

Attaullah Tarar added that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the nation is being steered towards progress, while Shehbaz Sharif has been seen fighting relentlessly for the people’s rights. According to Tarar, the prime minister fulfilled his promise of reducing electricity prices, though certain elements tried to sabotage efforts by writing letters to the IMF.

The minister further claimed that international financial institutions are now praising Pakistan’s economic management, whereas political opponents prefer personal politics over national interest.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing inflation down to single digits, as pledged in their manifesto.

Referring to his earlier statements from February, Tarar criticised PTI, claiming the warm reception of General Asim Munir in the UK had unsettled the party.

He accused PTI of spreading hatred and disrespecting the nation’s martyrs, alleging that the party follows an anti-national agenda.

Attaullah Tarar also accused former prime minister Imran Khan of openly supporting militants in his speeches, blaming him for the resurgence of terrorism due to his policies of encouraging militants and allowing their return.

Highlighting Pakistan Army’s global reputation, Tarar said General Asim Munir received an honour guard and warm reception in the UK, which, according to him, PTI leaders found hard to digest.

He described the playing of Pakistan’s national anthem by the Royal Military Band as a moment of pride, lamenting that PTI views such international recognition with resentment.