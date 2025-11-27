Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI’s by-election boycott, highlights Babar Nawaz win

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting the recent by-elections, while highlighting the victory of Babar Nawaz, who won against PTI candidate Omar Ayub’s wife despite the party’s administrative control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Tarar made these remarks while addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, responding to opposition criticism and highlighting government efforts to engage in dialogue.

The minister stated that the government had repeatedly offered negotiations to the opposition, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has extended multiple invitations for the Charter of Democracy.

Attaullah Tarar criticized opposition members for targeting past Supreme Court decisions concerning Nawaz Sharif, saying they should also reflect on their own actions when leveling criticism. He added that those who boycotted the recent by-elections have no right to criticize government performance, noting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to boycott the polls.

The minister highlighted that despite PTI’s administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Nawaz won the by-election, demonstrating the government’s effective management. He also said that the opposition has repeatedly leveled allegations against the government itself.

Attaullah Tarar criticized certain media outlets for creating noise and hype, delaying evidence presentation when requested by courts. He called attempts to shift blame for political mistakes onto the government “shameful,” adding that some social media accounts target the military and field marshals.

The minister accused opposition members of playing a “good cop, bad cop” game and reiterated that the Speaker of the National Assembly had invited them to negotiations multiple times. Attaullah Tarar also remembered the late Irfan Siddiqui, noting his role in the parliamentary committee.

Attaullah Tarar concluded by stating that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has consistently sabotaged dialogue efforts, despite repeated invitations from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to engage in the Charter of Democracy.