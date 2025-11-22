Tarar, D-8 Secretary General discuss cooperation against fake news

BAKU: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar met with D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam to discuss enhanced cooperation in the media sector, countering fake news, and addressing key global challenges facing D-8 member countries.

During the meeting, the minister identified fake news as one of the most pressing global issues.

He stressed the need for an effective strategy to address misinformation on social media platforms and highlighted the importance of a strong fact-checking system to combat the spread of false information.

Tarar noted that the strength of the collective narrative of D-8 nations depends on curbing the proliferation of fake news. He underscored the need for member states to adopt a unified media strategy to counter misinformation and protect regional discourse.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on enhancing cultural cooperation among D-8 countries.

The minister said that fostering cultural linkages is essential for strengthening regional harmony and improving the global image of member states. He added that collaboration in culture, communication, and technology can play a crucial role in bringing the people of D-8 countries closer together.

The Minister lauded the D-8 Secretary General for his pivotal role in advancing global economic growth and fostering regional peace. He noted that the Secretary General’s leadership and wealth of experience will remain instrumental in steering the organization toward its objectives.

Ambassador Imam emphasized that the progress of D-8 member states depends on mutual support and cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of sharing media expertise, conducting joint training programs and workshops, and deepening collaboration within the D-8 framework to build a unified and positive global narrative.