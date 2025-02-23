Attaullah Tarar for empowering youth on modern lines

Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has emphasized empowering youth by providing them modern education and skills.

Speaking at a Youth Conference in Lahore on Sunday, he credited the PML-N government’s laptop scheme for enabling students to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the economy from collapsing.

The Minister said remittances worth 7 billion dollars were sent by young Pakistanis working abroad in the first quarter of this year, which is largely contributing in strengthening the country’s economy.

He underscored the importance of educating the youth about the significance of Pakistan’s creation.

Highlighting the role of young people in Pakistan’s development, the Minister stated that the youth were instrumental in the Pakistan Movement and continue to contribute to the country’s progress.

Earlier, reiterating his government’s strong commitment to youth empowerment, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called to prioritise youth education and skill development, support entrepreneurship, and foster partnerships.

“By ensuring that youth remain central to governance and decision-making processes, we can lead the way in fostering partnerships, supporting entrepreneurship, and prioritizing education and skills development. This will ensure that our future is in the hands of an empowered young generation,” the prime minister said addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) summit here.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the participating delegates from several nations and said that as a founding member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Commonwealth and its institutions which served as an important platform for consensus-building and fostering partnerships.

The opening session of the international summit was attended by the delegates from 12 countries, federal ministers, diplomats, 113 new members of National Youth Council, students and academicians from across the country.