Attaullah Tarar gets additional portoflio

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar.

According to a notification issued here, Tarar who already holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting, will also be serving as Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

“The prime minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate the additional portfolio (business of Government) of National Heritage and Culture, in addition to his own responsibilities, to Mr Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect,” said a notification.

Earlier on April 30, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the Adviser on Political and Public Affairs on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice. Rana Sanaullah has also been given the status of a federal minister.

